About Me

I am an Israeli-American writer and author of SELF DEFENSE: A JEWISH MANIFESTO. Currently a fellow at the very exciting new Z3 Institute.

In 2024, I was honored to receive the Louis Rapaport Award for Excellence in Commentary from the American Jewish Press Association.

An archive of much of my writing for numerous publications is available at my website benjaminkerstein.com. I’ve also written several books that are available for purchase at Amazon. If you’re interested, click here.

The material I publish on this site is exclusive to Substack. Some posts are free, but paid subscribers can access longer essays that go into the issues I deal with in depth.

Obviously most of what I write deals with Israel, the Jewish community, and antisemitism. These are the issues that are most important to me, especially at a time like this.

However, I like to write on a wide range of topics from time to time, such as literature, cinema, or whatever happens to interest me or grab my attention at certain moments.

The reason I’m attracted to Substack is that it’s an opportunity to write whatever I want whenever I want. If you want me unfiltered, here it is. I hope you enjoy it.

My Books