My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

There is almost no way to have a political conversation or debate today without, at some point, the word “racism” being brought into play.

Usually, the word serves as a “nuclear option,” a way of demonizing one’s opponent and detonating any possibility of consensus. This was described best by the internet’s famous “Godwin’s Law,” which holds that, “As an online discussion continues, the probability of a reference or comparison to Hitler or to Nazis approaches one.”

This is complicated by the fact that, for the most part, the word has been devalued to the point that it essentially means nothing. At best, “racism” has come to mean, “something of which I violently disapprove.” At worst, it has become a euphemism for “radical evil” or, in a non-metaphysical age, “the devil”…

Read the rest at JNS.org.