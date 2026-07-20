No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
3h

Frequently when someone criticizes Islam, they cry racism. However, Islam is not a race, it's a religion.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Kerstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture