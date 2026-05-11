No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover
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Always with the caveat "to this point" the environments where American Jews are being oppressed are all left wing environments. The college campuses, cities like New York, aggressively left wing upper middle class social groups etc. It is here that Jews are being excluded, actively harassed and shunned. That is why when desperate Democratic Jews try to claim that the right is just as bad they sound ridiculous. Yes there are Tucker Carlsons and other podcasters and social media fascists. But in conservative environments the things described above are simply not happening. Because many Democratic or otherwise left of center Jews think their environment is ALL environments they believe it is happening everywhere. It is not. And because they insist on "both sidesing " it, they are unprepared to fight it where it is happening. The Jews who are fighting on their behalf many of them reject because they come from an "alien" environment. Its very frustrating to hear Democratic Zionists refuse to acknowledge reality.

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