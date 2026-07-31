No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Benjamin Rose
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Righteous and unsentimental as always, which is why you represent one of the most important Jewish creators on this platform committed to defeating antisemitism and antizionism. Reactive outrage is unhelpful. Cogent analysis and moral clarity, along with the courage to act, is how we win.

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