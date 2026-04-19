No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Roger Simon's avatar
Roger Simon
1d

As an American Jew, I hate to tell you this is utter bullshit. The antisemitism of the American left, and the Democratic Party (of which I was once a member) has been growing for years with or without Bibi. There are many reasons for this, but at the basis, the American left of the last decades is increasingly f-ed up. These are the same people who want women in men's sports and children to have sex change operations. And you expect them to have rational views of any sort about Israel? Bernie Sanders and AOC are going to support Israel? If Bib were a saint and there were no Smotrich, etc., it would be no different. Don't fall for the "need to be nice" routine, even slightly. That's over.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1d

Look Netanyahu has to take responsibility for a lot of things but the Democratic party's succumbing to anti Zionism isn't one of them. What has happened is very simple. The hard left has been viciously opposed to Israel for half a century. I remember the outbursts in 1991 before the first Gulf War. The difference is the hard left was marginalized in the party. Now the hard left is the party or at least it controls the party's agenda. That is why the Democratic party has turned against Israel. It started with Obama who the day he took office made it clear that he was downgrading the relationship and then proceeded to do so. There is nothing Israel can do or could have done to change this. It is the Democrats, demonizing Israel and AIPAC especially who destroyed the bipartisan consensus.

Netanyahu has in fact managed the relationship effectively, sucking in his ego and taking insults from Obama and Biden with a smile while cultivating Trump and his narcissistic ego. But its still lipstick on a pig. Israel has to proceed with the understanding that support, financial, military and diplomatic, cannot be presumed or even expected in the next decade.

In terms of Israel itself, the greatest damage Netanyahu has done is to make it impossible to form a majority center right coalition. This is because his main opponents won't serve with him and him personally. If Likud had a different leader the two main parties together could form a coalition excluding extremists. This will hopefully happen in the future.

While I blame Netanyahu for what happened on October 7, I don't see a single other leader who would have done anything differently.

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