My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

A recent essay at Jewlicious by David Abitbol takes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to task in a brutal and mostly justified fashion.

Abitbol accuses Netanyahu of destroying Israel’s bipartisan support in the United States by going all in on the American right; perhaps irreparably damaging Israel’s international reputation by forming governments with far-right extremists like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir; and effectively poisoning the very term “Zionism” in American discourse.

“The political infrastructure that made unconditional support for Israel the default of both parties is gone,” Abitbol writes, “Netanyahu dismantled it, one partisan choice at a time, across fifteen years.”

This, Abitbol asserts, is very bad for Israel. It has played a major role in the collapse of support for the Jewish state among the American public and the rise of a particularly virulent form of antisemitism on both left and right.

It is important to emphasize that Abitbol does not say that all of this is Netanyahu’s fault, particularly regarding the rise of antisemitism in the US. His point is that Netanyahu has done nothing to help the situation, and by destroying bipartisan support for Israel, he has inadvertently aided the mainstreaming of antisemitic voices.

The verdict, in the end, is damning: “The truth is that Benjamin Netanyahu has damaged Israel’s standing in America more than any Palestinian terrorist, any Iranian missile, or any progressive campus protest.”

“He did it deliberately, calculatedly, in service of his own political survival,” Abitbol asserts, “and the bill is now coming due in the form of collapsed bipartisan support, emboldened antisemitism from both ends of the political spectrum, and a generation of American Jews who support Israel’s right to exist but cannot bring themselves to associate with what ‘Zionism’ has come to mean under his leadership.”

I do not entirely agree with Abitbol on all of this, but he makes some excellent points. Personally, my disdain for Netanyahu is mostly due to what he has done to Israel domestically: the divisions he deliberately exacerbates; his war on the Supreme Court; the vicious economic inequality he has fostered; his channeling of massive amounts of money to the Haredim and the settlers at the expense of everybody else, and so on.

Domestic issues are not Abitbol’s subject, however, and perhaps rightfully so. After all, the relationship with the United States is the bedrock of Israel’s foreign policy, and if Netanyahu has indeed damaged or ended it, then he is guilty of a horrendous dereliction of duty.

It is difficult not to conclude that Abitbol is right in this. Netanyahu was unquestionably a fool to go all in on the Republican Party and then Donald Trump, who is now one of the only American politicians Netanyahu has not thoroughly alienated.

Netanyahu did so for somewhat understandable reasons, however, mainly to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state, which the Democratic Party has supported for years, whatever its politicians may think of Israel, good or bad. If one is against such a state—and I admit that I am—you might see this as a somewhat good thing.

Nonetheless, it is inarguable that the magnitude of Netanyahu’s mismanagement of the relationship with the US has been disastrous and an ironic commentary on claims that he is a genius political tactician. Whatever one thinks of a Palestinian state, Abitbol is right that a heavy bill is coming due.

Regarding the current war, however, there are issues well beyond Netanyahu. Whatever Netanyahu may have done, the optics of the Gaza war are terrible, and there was no way to prevent this. Hamas had turned Gaza into a terror fortress, and it was necessary to destroy that fortress to get at Hamas following its genocidal October 7 attack.

The resulting images of destroyed cities and millions of displaced civilians, however, were bound to prompt outrage, and given a racist media’s refusal to report the military reality, and that Gazans have been displaced in order to avoid civilian casualties, widespread opposition to the war was inevitable.

This leads to the question, however, of whether all of this, along with Netanyahu’s policies and decision to form a government with the far-right, has given “ammunition” to antisemites, as Abitbol charges.

The answer, I think, is unquestionably no. I stand unequivocally on the principle that antisemitism is the fault of antisemites. Antisemitism is a willful derangement, and those who hold to it have chosen to do so. The responsibility is theirs alone.

Indeed, people often elide the fact that “critics” of Israel could easily oppose and protest the war in Gaza without being antisemitic. It is not as sadistically satisfying, but it can be done. Unfortunately, demonization and defamation are far more enjoyable pastimes, and thus antisemitism becomes inevitable. No one held a gun to the heads of these people and made them be antisemitic. They alone, whatever “ammunition” Netanyahu may have provided, stand condemned for it. After all, they seem to have plenty of ammunition of their own.

To me, however, the real question, fraught with implications for the future, is whether all of this will end or at least abate under Netanyahu’s successors. He seems set to lose the next election, and even if he does not, he will leave soon due to age or infirmity. If he is responsible for much of our current trouble, we ought to have reason for hope. His departure may solve a great many of the problems Abitbol cites and perhaps restore the US-Israel alliance.

This may happen to some extent, but overall, I think it is unlikely.

First, antisemitism is not a logical response to events, let alone to a single man. It is a social disease, a form of collective derangement, and once it takes hold, it has a momentum of its own. Moreover, the current wave of antisemitism has little to do with Netanyahu.

Today’s antisemitism is the result of a conscious and genocidal campaign—well-funded, professional, and relentless—to demonize Israel and the Jewish people. It rejects Israel’s very existence, not its policies. This campaign has been underway for at least two decades and was bound, at some point, to reach critical mass, especially given the American Jewish leadership’s ongoing refusal to fight it effectively. It will not end because of the departure of one man.

Even if we do reduce the overall problem to one man, hostility to Israel—especially among Democrats and their progressive oligarchs—will not abate, because its excuses will remain. Any new Israeli government will likely, in broad terms, continue Netanyahu’s policies toward Israel’s security and the Palestinians, especially given that Israeli support for a Palestinian state is now decidedly low.

October 7 rendered the two-state solution too terrifying for Israelis, and thus, the hatred among liberals and progressives will certainly continue. Indeed, their next push will likely be for a “one-state solution,” which Israelis will never allow and will fight with everything they have, even at the cost of the US-Israel relationship.

Historically, moreover, changes in the Israeli leadership or Israeli policy have had little effect on hostility toward the Jewish state. The 2006 Lebanon War, for example, led by Ehud Olmert, prompted massive demonization and hatred among “critics” of Israel, and cannot possibly be blamed on Netanyahu. Even policies that these “critics” supposedly support, like the withdrawal from Gaza—now proven to be a catastrophic folly—did nothing to improve Israel’s standing among its opponents or even the broader public.

The conclusive proof, however, is the October 7 atrocities, which prompted a few crocodile tears that quickly disappeared in favor of falsely accusing Israel of genocide for defending itself against a genocidal attack by a genocidal enemy.

There are, of course, things that Israel can do to repair at least some of the damage for which Netanyahu is responsible. A new government should do everything in its power to repair the relationship with the US and cultivate alliances with Democrats like Sen. John Fetterman, who have not capitulated to the intimidation of the antisemites.

Israel should also improve its public diplomacy efforts, or rather, it should attempt to make such efforts. It should get actively involved in the fight against antisemitism, seek to ensure the security of Diaspora Jewry, use its considerable powers to foster Diaspora self-defense groups within the boundaries of the law and Jewish morality, and, as a last resort, prepare for some kind of mass Aliyah from countries in which Jewish life has become unlivable.

Above all, however, a new government should not count on the fact that hostility will abate with Netanyahu’s departure. The fundamental problems of antisemitism and demonization of Israel were mostly beyond his control and will continue in some form and perhaps without change.

Israel, therefore, faces an enormous and ongoing challenge: It must seek to find ways to survive and thrive despite a weakened or broken relationship with the United States. I believe Israel possesses the capacity to do this, and ought to plan accordingly. It is a Sisyphean task, but Israel must be ready for it. It should do what it has always done: Hope for the best and prepare for the worst.