No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
3h

He certainly was mistaken to put his faith in Trump's willingness to stay the course. Now Trump is hanging him out to dry. It is hard to imagine him winning the election at this point as his opposition is not the left but other center right parties who will not form a coalition with the Haredi and the extremists.

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
2hEdited

When will Russia finally pay for invading a completely innocent country and being responsible for millions of deaths?

When will so-called "Palestine" finally pay for having favoured Fatah and Hamas (in "democratic elections") and continuing to let them operate unchecked and leave it up to Israel to kill all that crap ? They have NOT paid enough by far ... !!!

When will the roughly sixty states with Islam as their "state religion" finally pay for relegating women, dissenters, critics, gays or those with "not the right faiths" to the status of third-class citizens and brutally oppressing them?

When will China pay for brutally oppressing and eradicating Tibetans and other cultures?

When will African rulers pay for having sold their own people into slavery for centuries—mostly to "Islamic" countries—while today being allowed to pretend that "white people" invented the slave trade and bear sole responsibility for it?

For the fact that Hutus, Tutsis, and others have been brutally fighting and slaughtering each other since time immemorial, yet today call upon the Chinese, Russians, and Islamic countries for "help" to continue slaughtering?

Such questions are not asked; doing so might or would be considered "racism."

Instead, New York "mayors" and their parents are allowed to "study" at state universities and celebrate African master slaughterer and terrorist Idi Amin as a "liberator" rather than a depraved butcher—and such filthy pigs like Mamdummy get "democratically elected", "even" by Jews.

But instead of asking such questions, "we" are supposed to focus on Netanyahu's "hybris" ,and rumours about Trump and Netanyahu— and their "agreements" which obviously no one really knows —are asserted as fact, and about that why how much “Israel will have to pay for it”

One need know nothing more about "the West" than this to be certain that it is shaping itself into a piece of shit.

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