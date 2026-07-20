No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1h

A lot of what you say here is true. The reality is that he should have been grooming a successor for years. It is very damaging to Israel that these tiny right wing parties get to call the shots. There should be a broad centrist government reflecting the clear views of a majority of the electorate but the current "opposition" party (Whatever it calls itself now) is no more left than Likud but won't serve under Netanyahu.

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Benjamin Rose's avatar
Benjamin Rose
1h

I hate this man for precisely every reason you specify, as an American Jew without liberal sympathies. The politics of war and peace cannot radically change in the current situation, but he is a terrible advocate for Israel and nearly as loathed as Trump, if not more.

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