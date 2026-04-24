My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

The celebration of the “as a Jew” Jews continues apace, with the virulent anti-Zionist and apologist for antisemitism Peter Beinart winning a major literary award for one of his screeds. Almost simultaneously, the perpetually hand-wringing Ezra Klein polluted the New York Times with a defense of the genocidal antisemite Hasan Piker, who appears to be perfectly sanguine about killing non-Jews as well.

These privileged Jewish haters of Israel and, indeed, their own people are universally members of the Jewish overclass and, by and large, fanatical adherents of the progressive cause, which is perhaps reason enough for their dementia.

I believe, however, that there is a deeper motivation behind their attempts to justify their hatred: the infantilizing effects of exile.

By and large, the “as a Jew” Jews extol the virtues of exile, most especially regarding the morality of power. They are thoroughgoing moralists, or at least moralists of a decidedly hypocritical kind. That is, they justify their support for the blatantly immoral—such as genocidal Palestinian nationalism and antisemitism in general—upon what they claim are the principles of progressive and Jewish morality. Hence, the inevitable prelude “as a Jew” to their next denunciation.

This “morality,” however, is of a very distinct kind. It is indeed a sort of “Jewish” morality, but not a particularly desirable one. It is, more than anything else, the morality of exile.

Exile, the horror that beset the Jewish people for 2,000 years, is above all a form of oppression, and that oppression is defined by the disempowerment of the Jews. In exile, the Jews are inherently powerless and, thus, defenseless. Anything can be done to them at any time. As if we needed any more proof, it has been before our eyes since October 7, 2023.

One of the more dysfunctional reactions to this oppression, and reactions to oppression are often dysfunctional, was that many Jews came to see powerlessness as a virtue. That is, they saw the Jews as somehow morally superior to others because they did not resist oppression. The fact that the Jews simply sat there and took it—though this was, it should be emphasized, no fault of their own—was viewed as a kind of saintliness.

This form of learned helplessness has its moral appeal, but it is ultimately corrupting because, little by little, it destroys the soul. Far from asserting a superior morality, it is a kind of guilty plea. After all, if the Jews do not resist oppression, the oppressors must be, in some way, correct. The Jews’ acceptance of their “punishment” is the alleged proof.

In the past, this was justified on the basis of the Jews’ rejection of Jesus and then Muhammad. Today, it is justified by the Jews’ supposed violations of the principles of liberalism and progressivism. Nonetheless, the essence of the thing is the same: the Jews have transgressed the divine will and, therefore, must be punished.

The “as a Jew” Jews have accepted this monstrous paradigm. To them, in an act of striking cognitive dissonance, powerlessness is a virtue and, at the same time, the Jews deserve whatever they get because they are not virtuous.

Hence, the “as a Jew” Jews’ unutterable loathing of Jews who seek and especially wield power. By definition, such Jews must be transgressive, and therefore, in the eyes of both non-Jews and their Jewish collaborators, criminals who must face suitable punishment. Such was the logic of the Jews’ oppressors throughout history, and it is no different now.

Given that Zionism is, in its essence, about the empowerment of the Jews, it was inevitable that Zionism would become, in the eyes of the partisans of exile, the demonic force that condemns the Jews to suffering and summary execution.

Accepting such a worldview is not only evil: it is infantile. It is an expression of the infantilization of the Jews by exile.

That is, it is the mentality of the child, who must accept, because they have no choice, their parents’ punishment and, in some cases, abuse. The exiled Jew is, in many ways, the essence of the abused child, and the abused child very often feels that their abuse must be justified. It is the only way to psychologically survive. The other possibility, that the abuse is unjustified, is too terrible to contemplate, because it means the child’s parents are evil, and this is unthinkable.

For the “as a Jew” Jews, this not only leads to the acceptance and justification of abuse, including their own. It also results in the construction of a moral paradigm.

This paradigm is an infantile one. Even the child who is not abused can, by definition, wield no power and, thus, need take no responsibility. Power can thus be viewed in entirely abstract terms, as a play of purely moralistic forces. But this morality is entirely divorced from the harsh facts of how things actually are, because it is limited by the borders of childhood.

Hence, the “as a Jew” Jews tend to justify their collaborationism on the basis of Israel’s supposedly immoral conduct and Jewish support for it, especially regarding the current war.

The “as a Jew” point of view on this war is, inevitably, infantile. War is inherently terrible, but quite often, it is undertaken to prevent things even more terrible. The infantilized “as a Jew” Jews simply cannot accept this. Their childish paradigm is incapable of conceiving of the possibility that, against the horrors of life, terrible things must often be done, because the world as it is tends to be a terrible place.

Any mature person, and there are fewer of them with each passing day, is aware of this and deals with it as best they can, whatever the cost to certain moral principles, because dealing with it is in service of other and, perhaps sadly, higher principles.

In many ways, the Jews survived the exile with flying colors. Perhaps no other people has forged such creativity, fertility, and genius under the worst of circumstances. But the exile was also an infantile state, and Zionism, in many ways, was born out of the realization that, in a modern world growing ever more oppressive and dangerous, it was time for the Jews to grow up. It is time for the “as a Jew” Jews to grow up too.