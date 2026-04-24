No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Justice for Israel
2d

In giving a prize to the execrable Peter Beinart, PEN America is honoring one of its own. After Oct. 7, militant antizionists took over the organization, chasing out the Jewish president and silencing anyone who disagreed with them. This of course is a familiar pattern.

Your equation of the infantile "as a Jew" mentality with the learned powerlessness of exile is thought-provoking. Jews like Beinart also treat the stateless Gazans as children, lacking agency and forever innocent despite the violence of their tantrums. They are the good children while Israelis are the mean adults.

Pope Leo's theologically-ungrounded condemnation of all warfare is similarly infantile. Perhaps this is a reflection of the powerlessness of today's Church: marginalized in secular Europe, at the mercy of jihadists in Africa and the Middle East, and reduced to empty moralistic posturing. The self-styled "progressive" leaders of the Catholic Church (and many mainstream Protestant denominations) also need to grow up.

In a word, today's "progressive" Jews and Christians are dismayingly regressive.

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aus
2d

“By speaking earlier this week at Tel Aviv University, I made a serious mistake.

In the past, when formulating my views about Israel-Palestine, I’ve sought out Palestinian friends and interlocutors and listened carefully to their views. In this case, I did not.

I really wanted to speak to Israelis. In the US, I’ve cultivated conversations with Jews with whom I strongly disagree, both to listen and in hopes of changing their minds. Over the horrifying last two years, I’ve hoped for more conversations with Israelis, to explain why I believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and why I believe Jewish supremacy is fundamentally wrong. My motivation for giving the talk wasn’t financial; I didn’t receive an honorarium. I wanted to say certain things to an Israeli audience. Speaking at Tel Aviv University seemed to offer that chance.

I let my desire for that conversation override my solidarity with Palestinians, who in the face of ethnic cleansing, apartheid and genocide have asked the world boycott Israeli institutions that are complicit in their oppression. As Noura Erakat and others have pointed out, there are ways for me to talk to Israelis without violating BDS guidelines and undermining a collective effort against oppression. I could have had the exchange I desired while respecting a non-violent movement based on human rights and international law. Had I listened more to Palestinians, I would have realized that earlier.

It’s embarrassing to admit such a serious mistake. I dearly wish I had not made this one, which has caused particular harm because international pressure is crucial to ensuring Palestinian freedom. This was a failure of judgment. I am sorry.” (Peter Beinart, November 26, 2025)

Peter Beinart does deserve a literary award for being brave enough to be such a public and pathetic coward.

Benjamin Kerstein once again uses brilliant logic and a deep grasp of history to expose hypocrisy and worse antisemitism couched as morality.

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