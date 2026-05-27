My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

Near my family’s home, there is a hyper-progressive church sporting a rainbow-colored lawn sign that reads: “God loves everyone. No exceptions.”

Seeing this sign, which appeared, at first, radically benign, I had what is, in many ways, a not unusual reaction, which was to contemplate the obvious problems with its slogan: Does God really love everyone? And therefore, should we? Does God love and should we love people who are outright evil?

Then, as a Jew, because we are intimately aware of the capabilities of evil men, I asked myself: Ought we to love Hitler, Haman, or even Amalek?