No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
6dEdited

I too have been thinking daily about the Spies because I would like to help the Jews remaining in the Diaspora but seriously, all the Jews I know in the Western Hemisphere are trying their best to ensure no one, especially themselves, knows they're Jewish. They're all trying to pass and most of them are denying that there's any such thing as antisemitism today. They all think Israel is an evil place full of evil people because the UN and the NY Times told them so. I've been thinking about the Spies because every one of these is a Jew with trembling knees. I would like to think some would stand their ground and fight but my impression is that most of them are going to die in the desert, as you said. I mourn for that and every day I get online and try to encourage people to either band together and learn to protect themselves or make Aliyah. I don't know if I'm helping anyone but who knows. I made Aliyah after Lee Kern did because his proof of concept put a bug in my ear. Maybe just raising the concept of mutual defense will put a bug in someone else's ear.

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1 reply by Benjamin Kerstein
Gayle Kesselman's avatar
Gayle Kesselman
6d

Great article. However, I too am pessimistic about the future of diaspora Jews, especially here in the US. The American Jewish Establishment is the biggest obstacle to the possibility of American Jews forming a meaningful resistance to the "new antisemitism" we are seeing all around us. The "Jews with trembling knees" who populate the leadership of the alphabet soup of the American Jewish Leadership are worse than useless. I really believe that they do more harm than good. I hope I'm wrong about the future of American Jews.

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