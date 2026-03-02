No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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HP's avatar
HP
Mar 2

I share your concern for family and friends in Israel. But the end game does not concern me for one simple reason: whatever the new leadership in Iran will be, it can only be better that the Islamic Republic.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Mar 2

There is good reason for uncertainty. But stay optimistic. Nothing really good ever happens without taking a risk and this is something that could be very good indeed.

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