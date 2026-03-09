“Most of the world measure time in hours,” a recent Israeli Instagram post observes. “Right now in Israel we measure it in the moments between sirens.”

And in those moments, the country comes back to life. People step out of shelters. Cafés fill with friends catching up. Dogs drag their owners back to the park. The reminders of war are still there. Broken windows. Damaged buildings. Quieter streets than usual. But in between the sirens, life finds a way to keep moving. Neighbors talk. Friends laugh. The city breathes for a little while. And we make the most of those quiet moments while we have them.

This is an evocative, even optimistic vision of a nation embattled, but there is, as ever, the darker side to it. The side the world does not know or is determined not to know.

The truth is that, at the moment, large parts of Israel are being saturated with Iranian and Hezbollah rockets, including hypersonic missiles and cluster munitions. Sirens are near constant, sometimes up to a dozen a day, coming every few hours—if that—and disrupting normal life to the point of the intolerable.

One of my best friends lives in central Israel, in a Tel Aviv suburb that has been one of the most-targeted sites in the country. The other night, I had to talk her down from a panic attack from several thousand miles away. It was not a siren nor an impact that triggered the panic, but merely the anticipation of one.

She has a six-year-old daughter, my honorary niece, who now has bags under her eyes from being woken up constantly in the middle of the night multiple times to dash for the basement bomb shelter. My friend once had to snatch her from the shower, wrap her in a towel, and carry her down two flights of stairs as quickly as possible. This is not entirely unusual, and many people shower or sleep in full anticipation of having to run for their lives in little or no clothing.

In fact, no one is really sleeping, and the fatigue has its cost: tempers are fraying, worry is constant, normal life is impossible. People sit down to meals knowing they may be instantly interrupted by a siren. Kids haven’t been to school for a week, and parents are going mad with fear for their children. Neighbors are thrust together constantly in close proximity, and the natural irritations of such vicinity are growing into uncontrollable anger. Often, people, and especially parents, simply stay permanently in the dusty and dirty shelters, sleeping on cots or makeshift beds. Illnesses and allergies simply must be dealt with.

The natural Israeli reaction to this is stoicism: We can’t do anything about it, so we just have to hunker down, obey Home Front Command, and wait it out. But this stoicism is fraying. The situation is becoming intolerable, and people are starting to break down periodically, riven by anxiety and panic. They wonder when, if ever, normal life will return.

This is, as I said, the suffering no one wants to see. Indeed, they either refuse to see it or, worse, enjoy it. That all of this is simply a series of war crimes and violations of international law by Israel’s enemies is viewed with indifference or pleasure.

The reasons for this are obvious. It should be noted that one cannot be anti-Israel or pro-Palestinian after October 7 without being a racist and perhaps a genocidal racist. As a result, there is a certain glee in the sight of Israelis suffering. In the view of the Israel-hating racist, the Jews are simply getting their just deserts, a taste of what they are inflicting on others. This is the nature, after all, of dehumanization.

Israelis are frustrated that the story isn’t getting out. My friend says of the media, “If it isn’t against us, there’s nothing. Nothing about Iran butchering civilians.” At the same time, she remarks, “No Jews, no news.”

It is a constant of our current moment. The racism of the media and much of the world is now so deeply ingrained, so totally unconscious, that they either do not even notice that Israelis suffer or simply sit back and enjoy it. People are obsessed with the Jews, they cannot get enough of them, but only if they can be demonized to the point of outright sadistic loathing.

At the same time, my friend is resolute. She quotes Golda Meir saying, “If we have to have a choice between being dead and pitied, and being alive with a bad image, we’d rather be alive and have the bad image.”

In other words, this war comes at a great cost, but if it means the end of Iran as a threat, most Israelis seem willing to pay it. My friend is, in an encouraging way, optimistic. She believes a different Middle East may be coming if the IRGC is destroyed, the Shah returns, and there is no more Iranian support for Hamas and Hezbollah. “This is the world changing,” she says.

The Israeli government, however, should keep the cost in mind and understand that it must be worth paying.

No one knows what Benjamin Netanyahu is thinking—which is often the case—let alone what his actual endgame is. At the same time, the current government is made up of people who tend to care only about specific sectors of Israeli society and view the rest with contempt. Whether they realize what they are asking of those “contemptible” sectors is not clear, but they ought to realize that their pretensions of division and demagoguery will only alienate millions who are now owed a debt, and refusing to honor that debt would be an unforgivable betrayal.

I have written here in a style that is somewhat alien to me. It is a stream of impressions, but in the fog of war, that is all we can know. What is clear, however, is the immense sacrifice the Israeli people are currently making for the sake of a war that, however necessary, is coming at a terrible price.

Yes, casualties have been remarkably low. Yes, Israelis have bomb shelters and missile defense systems. Israel is a society that bothers to protect its people rather than viewing them as disposable or as outright human shields. But that is not much comfort at the moment.

This is all I can glean from so far away, a distance that, in some ashamed way, I am both grateful for and find in it my own particular vicarious suffering, as I watch my friends and loved ones struggle to tolerate the intolerable and wait it out until, hopefully, a better measure of time finally arrives and perhaps a better future for the Middle East.