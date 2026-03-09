No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
Mar 9

Thank you for this truth. I write to my cousins in Jerusalem with family all over Israel every couple of days, with expressions of love and support, and they write back with thanks and love, that is all. Stoicism and faith!

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