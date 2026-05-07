No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Richard Pollock's avatar
Richard Pollock
7h

The first step is to end the cowardice of our national Jewish organizations and begin to rally against Jewish hate. The Evangelical Christian community probably would join us. Peaceful demonstrations is our first step. Where are our leaders? They’re cowering. Very pathetic.

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1 reply by Benjamin Kerstein
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
8h

Just so. You are exactly right. Because right now the only alternative American Jews see to Kahanism is the reckless ADL and the like which write reports and strongly condemn anti-semitism and do literally nothing to stop it. I have long thought that Western Europe is headed towards a violent fascistic reckoning against its open immigration because the governments do nothing. Its going to be the same with the Jew hatred. Leftist governments like New York City declare that violent riots are free speech. Make no arrests even though the police had to fight for hours to hold a barricade and protect a Synagogue. But major press conferences are held to condemn anti-Semitic graffiti while nothing is done to the perpetrators. This surely cannot continue without an extreme counter-reaction.

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