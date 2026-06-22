No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
15h

I'm not sure what his alternative was when Trump indicated a willingness to target Iran. Your description of Trump is, if anything, too kind. I don't believe Netanyahu really trusted him. I think he thought he was managing him. But Trump is truly unmanigable. I trust that Israel is in the process of gaining the ability to survive without direct American weaponry.

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aus's avatar
aus
15h

Another great scene is when Micheal tells Hyman Roth about seeing a rebel blow himself up rather than be arrested. Michael’s conclusion, “they can win.”

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