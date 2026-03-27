My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

Shortly after the recent arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in London, the indefatigable Eve Barlow wrote, “A friend in London texted me today: ‘This is the beginning of a Holocaust.’ Personally, I feel like I’m on season four.”

One can easily put this down to the shock and trauma that always follows an act of antisemitic terrorism, and this is usually the general sentiment in the Jewish community. One cannot raise the possibility of a second Holocaust without being seen as paranoid, hysterical, or perhaps clinically insane. Jews in the West, for the most part, believe that the Holocaust was so epochal and world-historical a trauma that it could not possibly happen twice. “Never again” has become not so much a call to action as an admonition not to engage in doomsaying or scaremongering: It will never happen again. Certainly, it will never happen here.