No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Jun 1, 2024

Ironical that the South African government leads the "war crimes" chorus.

The same government which routinely sponsors gatherings where "Kill the Boer" is chanted.

The same government that allows what was the richest nation in Africa to slide into poverty and despair.

Through corruption, incompetence, and indifference.

No. Until they provide justice and a decent life for their people, I have no interest in anything that they say.

And the ICC is just a self serving pawn in the South African game.

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
May 31, 2024

This is superb, Benjamin. I cross-posted it.

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