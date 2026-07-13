No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
14h

Excellent piece and I agree 100 percent. Our national organizations from the ADL to the AJC are worse than useless. We need an entirely new paradigm and I hope it emerges. I love this country and what it stands for and if we let Jew haters take control it won't just be the Jews who come to an end. It will be our Constitution our freedom and our liberty itself. For all Americans.

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HP's avatar
HP
1h

Great piece. Your conclusion reminds me of a story, which I hope is true. Even if not its still appropriate.

"To ensure victory, however, American Jews must embrace disillusionment and act accordingly. If they do not—and if America betrays both them and itself—they will have no choice but to look West from the shores of the Mediterranean and weep over what they once loved so well."

Story goes that when the Reconquista was complete and the final Muslim ruler left al-Andalus he wept as he boarded a ship to Muslim lands. His mother said that its fitting for him to weep like a woman over what he could not defend like a man.

We all need to be men (allegorically of course).

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