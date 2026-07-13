My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

For American Jews, the last three years may someday be named “The Great Disillusionment.” That is, many myths of very long standing have been shattered, as American Jews have watched the United States slouch toward antisemitism with extraordinary speed.

By “disillusionment,” I don’t mean that American Jews have come to reject the United States itself. They still maintain their faith in the American experiment. I mean only that they have been forcibly dispossessed of illusions to which they have held fast for two and a half centuries.

The most potent of these illusions was “it can’t happen here”…

Read the rest at JNS.org.