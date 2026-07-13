The American Jewish disillusionment
My latest column at JNS explores the end of American Jewish delusions and counsels against despair.
My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.
For American Jews, the last three years may someday be named “The Great Disillusionment.” That is, many myths of very long standing have been shattered, as American Jews have watched the United States slouch toward antisemitism with extraordinary speed.
By “disillusionment,” I don’t mean that American Jews have come to reject the United States itself. They still maintain their faith in the American experiment. I mean only that they have been forcibly dispossessed of illusions to which they have held fast for two and a half centuries.
The most potent of these illusions was “it can’t happen here”…
Excellent piece and I agree 100 percent. Our national organizations from the ADL to the AJC are worse than useless. We need an entirely new paradigm and I hope it emerges. I love this country and what it stands for and if we let Jew haters take control it won't just be the Jews who come to an end. It will be our Constitution our freedom and our liberty itself. For all Americans.
Great piece. Your conclusion reminds me of a story, which I hope is true. Even if not its still appropriate.
"To ensure victory, however, American Jews must embrace disillusionment and act accordingly. If they do not—and if America betrays both them and itself—they will have no choice but to look West from the shores of the Mediterranean and weep over what they once loved so well."
Story goes that when the Reconquista was complete and the final Muslim ruler left al-Andalus he wept as he boarded a ship to Muslim lands. His mother said that its fitting for him to weep like a woman over what he could not defend like a man.
We all need to be men (allegorically of course).