My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

“Let’s go motherf–kers, c’mon! C’mon, motherf–kers!” a man yelled at antizionist thugs in Brooklyn earlier this week, according to the New York Post.

This man, apparently Jewish, engaged in openly aggressive self-defense as antisemites marched freely through a Jewish neighborhood, strikes one immediately as admirable.

But his actions are also ominous, because it means that the straw is, very slowly, breaking the camel’s back. There were, apparently, numerous Jewish counterprotesters at the hate rally in question, and they were noticeably more strident than in the past.

This is not by chance. As we speak, there are strange rumblings from the underground, signs of a new and dangerous militancy emerging from the Jewish community.