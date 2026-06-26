My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

It said that when the Spanish Reconquista was completed, and the last Muslim king was forced to flee Spanish territory, the king looked back at the receding shore and began to weep. His mother said to him, “It is right that you weep like a woman for what you could not defend like a man.”

Nothing could be truer of today’s Democratic Party.

The victories of a series of antisemitic candidates in New York this week mark a turning point, as nearly everyone has acknowledged. For non-Jewish Democrats, it means that radical outsiders have more or less conquered the party.

For Jews, the implications are much more ominous: It is now clear that antisemitism is a powerful, motivating, systemic, and institutionalized force in the Democratic Party. Defined by cruelty and violence, genocidal in ideology and rhetoric, and determined to destroy Israel and ghettoize American Jews, the new Democratic Party leaves liberal and progressive Jews—that is to say, the vast majority of the community—not only without a political home but under existential threat.

This is not just a threat; it is also a betrayal of astounding and enraging proportions. For a century, as everyone knows, American Jews have given everything they have to the Democratic Party: their loyalty, their activist energies, their votes, their unwavering ideological support, and a deep and abiding love. For progressive Jews, the Democratic Party became their Torah and their religion, and they held fast to it as intensely as the Orthodox hold fast to tradition. Now, much of the Democratic Party hates them enough to kill them or, at least, support those who have killed and will kill them.

This is, in some ways, par for the course historically: they take our stuff and then spit in our faces. The proof is that the betrayal is not confined to the left. There is a betrayal on the right as well that cannot be ignored. However, the majority of American Jews did not transform the right into a religion, into their personal form of Judaism, and give it everything they had for generations. Perfidy is all the more monstrous when it is directed towards those who once worshipped you.

This betrayal indicts not just the Democratic antisemites but the entire party. It does so because it is clear that, had action been taken in time, the thing could have been stopped. Antisemitism was not fated to take over the party. The fight was not lost; there was no fight.

The Democratic leadership, including Jews like Chuck Schumer, simply rolled over for the antisemites—fearing alienation of the party “base”—and had done with it. They not only failed to defend their party like men, they failed to defend it at all, and do not weep as the shore of decency recedes.

Jewish Democrats are left only with outliers like Ritchie Torres, John Fetterman, and Van Jones, who are fighting a brave but losing battle for the party’s soul. They are profoundly courageous men, but sadly, there is no reason to think they will succeed.

What this means is that, unceremoniously and with some malice aforethought, the Democratic Party, which ruled America for decades and will rule it again, threw one of its oldest and most loyal constituencies “under the bus.”

In some ways, of course, the victory of the antisemites is no surprise. Antisemitism worked because it always works. From Karl Lueger to the Nazis, scapegoating and demonizing the Jews, as a community or a state, has always paid off electorally, especially when the electorate is facing economic hardship and other social challenges.

What held off the institutionalization of antisemitism in American politics was a conscious and absolute taboo. It was agreed by informal consensus that antisemitic electioneering had no place in the United States. This consensus has been broken, and the taboo is gone for the most corrupt reasons: the Democrats chose to put victory over morality and, in doing so, shattered one of American Jewry’s last bulwarks against ghettoization.

There are numerous reasons for this: Massive Third World immigration; the universities’ turn to antizionism as a holy catechism; the emergence of an organized, well-funded, and fanatically energized antisemitic political movement; and the turn to violent racism on the part of much of the leadership of the Muslim community and the progressive left.

Nonetheless, there was nothing inevitable about the Democrats’ betrayal. The voters could have been corralled by other means, and whatever discontents they have directed towards the Jews could have been dealt with without indulging the ancient hatred. The excesses of neoliberalism, the higher education scam, deindustrialization, and other issues could all have been addressed without the collapse into outright political evil.

Antisemitism is a choice, and the Democrats have chosen it, willingly and without compunction. None of this had to happen. It happened because antisemites and those who should know better made it happen. This renders a terrible judgment on them all.

This is all the more the case because, as a result of it, antisemitism has become a social phenomenon, a mass movement, and a political force. If the Democrats regain control of Congress and then the presidency, this mass movement will have attained immense political power, far beyond what it has already gained.

The implications for American Jews are immense and terrible in scope. We do not know what will transpire because of the Democrats’ perfidy, but I can see the endgame: The religious and most strongly identified secular Jews will make Aliyah, the rest will capitulate and assimilate out of existence. Indeed, it is safe to say that the few Jewish voters who remain loyal to the Democrats will not have Jewish grandchildren—or children, for that matter. The story of one of the most successful Diaspora communities in Jewish history will come to an unceremonious end.

The question, then, is what American Jews should do now.

First, the Democrats must be severely punished for their perfidy. It is time for American Jews to adopt a “you’re dead to me” strategy. The Democrats must be informed in no uncertain terms that, until the taboo on antisemitism is restored, there will be no more money, no more organization, no more activism, and no more votes from the Jewish community. This is a losing battle, but it is a noble one.

Second, American Jews need a new civil rights movement and a new self-defense paradigm. I have my doubts that one will emerge, given the extraordinary decadence and weakness of American Jewish leadership, but if that leadership will not act, then the resistance should come from the grassroots, from those conscious of the stakes with the will to revolt. This is not impossible, as it is only through a dedicated and vocal minority that change has ever come.

There is no guarantee that any of this will work, but the stand must be made. Despite everything, America is still a fine place and worth fighting for. Whether it will remain so is the question, and it is up to the Jewish community, without fear or apology, to answer it.