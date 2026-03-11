You cannot support the Palestinians after October 7 without being a racist.

This truism, obvious once realized, has been lost to us thus far due to extensive gaslighting and the immediate exigencies of public debate. We are so intent on refuting each individual blood libel that we lose sight of the bigger picture, which is of a distinctly ugly variety.

Thus, the logical implications of any support for the Palestinians after their genocidal rampage through southern Israel ought to be pointed out. In this murderous invasion, the Palestinians declared themselves not only supporters of but enthusiasts for mass murder, mass rape, systematic war crimes, and the aspiration to slaughter an entire nation.

To support the Palestinians is to support those enthusiasms and aspirations. Those enthusiasms and aspirations are all blatantly racist, indeed genocidal, and to support them does not only imply but demands that one should be a racist as well.