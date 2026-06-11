My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

American Jews’ current predicament, with antisemitism skyrocketing and the threat of marginalization and ghettoization ever present, there is a question that must be asked regarding progressive Judaism: what went wrong?

I do not mean to be insulting or contemptuous in saying this. I do not regard progressive Judaism as a heresy or a somehow “false” Judaism. I understand its appeal, especially to women, given its egalitarianism, as well as to those who are skeptical of many of Orthodoxy’s metaphysical claims. This is not even to mention the desire to be free of the yoke of so many demanding and difficult mitzvot.