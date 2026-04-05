Claude Truong-Ngoc / Wikimedia Commons - cc-by-sa-4.0

My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

Coincidentally, but appropriately, I have been reading the great Tunisian-Jewish Zionist intellectual Albert Memmi’s book The Liberation of the Jew over Passover.

The subject of Memmi’s work in general is oppression, mainly the oppression of colonialism, but in The Liberation of the Jew, he turns to the quintessence of oppression: that of the Jewish people. By extension, he turns to the Jewish struggle.

Because of the book, and Passover itself, with the Haggadah’s admonition, “In every generation, they rise up against us,” this struggle is on my mind more intensely than before. Yet it is on my mind always, because all I see, at the moment, is struggle, the Jewish struggle, and the question of how it can be won.

Many of us thought that, after the immensity of the Holocaust, the world had learned its lesson and the struggle was over. We now know this was foolish and naive. It was merely a brief interregnum. Amalek still lives, and he must be beaten back into the shadows yet again.

To a certain extent, of course, the struggle is infinite. It can never be “won” in the formal sense, because as the saying goes, “Esau will always hate Jacob.” But this hate can be mitigated, deterred, and marginalized, and this is something like a victory.

In many ways, to understand the struggle is to win it. To understand it, however, one must understand that it is, to a great extent, an internal struggle. This is the essence of Memmi’s argument and his definition of liberation, and he is right.

Thus, if to understand the struggle is to win it, we must first understand ourselves.

To Memmi, the first step toward this understanding is to acknowledge that we are children of oppression, the oppression of the Jew that has lasted for 2,000 years, if not more.

I do not entirely agree with him in this. I cannot think of any other people that has been as creative, fecund, and courageous under the worst of circumstances as the Jewish people. Nonetheless, Memmi is right that all of this took place under perpetual, universal, merciless, and often murderous oppression, and it sometimes did so just when we thought the struggle was over or, at least, in abeyance.

Memmi asserts that, in many ways, the worst of this oppression was that we assimilated it into ourselves—we internalized it. Thus, we must liberate our souls before we can liberate our people.

The proof that Memmi is right is the evidence of our eyes. We see it everywhere, and not only in the “as a Jew” Jews who exploit every opportunity to engage in apologetics for the oppression and, worse still, endorse it. We also see it in the learned helplessness of the American Jewish community, which has yet to rise up as it should against the oppression that, too often, they deny because of the foolish conviction that “it can’t happen here.” They have internalized the oppression to such an extent that they do not even see the struggle against it.

This is, I believe, a failure of the self. I remember a Reform rabbi who spoke, many years ago, at a service my family attended. She said, “We are always the other,” and said it as a point of pride. This, standing on one foot, is the essence of what Memmi condemns, because it is the great lie. To be the other is no point of pride, because we may be other to them, but we are not other to ourselves. To fetishize being the other is, thus, to destroy the self, to deny the self, and to cease doing so is, above all, the key to the Jewish struggle.

The reason is that the internalization of otherness is the internalization of oppression, and this makes rebellion impossible. As such, it destroys what is, in many ways, the essence of being a Jew, because it is the fate of the Jew to rebel against the world. We have no choice but to do so. It is the only way to remain human beings in a world that so often denies that we are human beings.

This is, in some strange, if painful way, a great gift, because rebellion is not confined to the Jews. It is the essence of being human. The shibboleth says, “The world isn’t fair.” Indeed, it isn’t. It is not fair and it is not just, but we can demand that it be fair and just. We can condemn its unfairness and injustice. We can ask, as Abraham did, “Will not the judge of all the earth do right?”

This is the essence of the struggle itself, not only for the Jew but for all humanity. It is only the Jews, however, who have no choice but to engage in it, because without the rebellion, we cannot be.

The reason is that, to truly exist in the world, we must rebel against everything, including ourselves. We must rebel against what the world seeks to make of us, against an oppression that surrounds us at all times and threatens always to infect us with its insidious pretense of legitimacy. Thus, we must perpetually struggle to tell the world that it is an unjust world. To tell them that, to us, we are not the other—they are.

Memmi asserts that this is not the end of the struggle, it is not Amalek’s defeat, but it is something like Jewish freedom, the forging of a true Jewish nation unencumbered by the cultural, political, religious, and psychological oppression of exile. Most importantly, Memmi believes this can only be accomplished through the State of Israel.

This, I think, is the essence of Zionism itself: the rebellion against an unjust and often cruel world in the name of the Jewish self and the freedom of the Jewish self to be the self and not the other. This is the most important and absolute victory in the most important struggle, which is the struggle for who we are and who we insist on being. It is the potential liberation of the Jew.

Memmi acknowledges that Israel is imperfect and often frustrating. Indeed, it is, because all nations are, but it is all we have, we will never have another chance, and we must make the most of it. The struggle for Israel is the struggle, and I believe with perfect faith that this struggle will continue, because it must continue, until we triumph.