No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Gayle Kesselman's avatar
Gayle Kesselman
18h

Your best article yet. Absolutely on target. The forces of hate are obsessed with proving that “They (the Jews) are as bad as us.” The descendants of all the colonizers, the racists and those who perpetrated the genocide of the Jews in WW II believe they cannot rid themselves of their guilt unless they destroy the Jews. They will end up destroying themselves.

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
16h

Excellent essay. Restacking.

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