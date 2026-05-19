My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

The Kristof Maneuver: Accuse, presume guilt by accusation, defame and demonize dissent, rinse and repeat.

Now defined and epitomized by Nicholas Kristof’s defamatory opinion piece in the New York Times charging systemic sexual violence against Palestinians in Israeli prisons, this maneuver is a common one in the media and international organizations regarding Israel.

It is hardly new, and has been applied many times in regard not only to current Israeli behavior but Israel’s entire history, from the “ethnic cleansing” charge in regard to the 1948 War of Independence (eliding the fact that Israel was defending itself against genocidal enemies) to the “Jenin massacre” of the early 2000s (which never happened), to the Al-Ahli Hospital bombing (a Hamas atrocity initially blamed on Israel).

The maneuver is not complicated. It is a rhetorical attempt to force Israel’s defenders to “defend the indefensible,” though the indefensible is never proven or an outright lie, thus demonizing and silencing those defenders through shame and shunning.

It is a nasty maneuver, made in bad faith and based in cheap emotional blackmail, but it often works, because people want it to work.

In this regard, the charge of “blood libel” is not inaccurate. This ancient myth, dating to the Middle Ages, which claims that Jews ritually slaughter non-Jewish children to drink their blood, is self-evidently psychotic, but was widely if not universally believed for centuries and is still believed in parts of the world today.

As the great Zionist intellectual Ahad Ha’am noted, this is oddly comforting in some ways, as it proves that it is entirely possible for the Jews to be right and the whole world wrong. But in another way, it is not comforting in the least, because it also means that a) people will believe literally anything about the Jews, even the most sadistic fantasies, and b) when it comes to the Jews, the whole world is often completely insane. Such insane fantasies appear in Kristof’s article itself, with the self-evidently mad and physically impossible claim that Israel trains dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

As for the rest, the excellent Israeli journalist Amit Segal has made short work of it, pointing to its dependence on anti-Israel NGOs and otherwise thin sourcing. What defines the piece, however, is that it is also obscenely cruel, regularly drawing parallels between Israel’s alleged abuses and the mass rape of Israelis by Hamas throughout the October 7, 2023 massacre.

This wholly unnecessary and unthinkably offensive and hurtful claim both denigrates the victims of October 7 and raises up in their place those who wished devoutly for their violation and death, akin to those who cite Soviet atrocities like the Holodomor to minimize the Holocaust. Under such circumstances, even if everything Kristof writes is true, his assertions are monstrous. All atrocities are, after all, incommensurable.

Despite his moralistic bromides—in which he specializes above all things—Kristof’s intention is clear: He wants to convince the world that Israel is as bad as Hamas, ISIS, and other groups that use mass rape as a weapon of war. Indeed, he implies that Israel is worse than these groups, because its crimes are a matter of state policy rather than fanatical, terroristic idealogues, from whom atrocities tend to be accepted or dismissed as standard operating procedure. Expectations are higher for a state, and Kristof knows it.

His further intention is also clear: to discredit and defame the entire State of Israel and, by extension, the entire Israeli people, thus making the case for our righteous erasure. Such a state, Kristof implies, simply cannot be permitted to exist. Behind his ostensible humanism lies, all unknowing to him but not to his allies, a writ of destruction.

This, however, is very much not about Kristof himself. It is about something much larger, which is an industry, a global mechanism whose only product is blood libel. It puts one in mind of Josef K.’s pronouncement to the court in Kafka’s The Trial: “There can be no doubt that behind all the pronouncements of this court, and in my case, behind the arrest and today’s inquiry, there exists an extensive organization.”

As in Kafka’s novel, for Israel and the Jews, the trial is for an infinite crime and it has no end. It continues unto K.’s destruction and, our enemies hope, to ours as well. It is the fate of the Jews to face this in every generation, and Kafka knew it and knew its essence. Indeed, as the great anti-colonial Zionist Albert Memmi once remarked, Kafka never mentioned the word “Jew” even though he wrote about essentially nothing else.

This trial is conducted by a global tribunal, composed of media outlets like the New York Times itself, as well as Muslim organizations, progressive “activists,” prominent NGOs, international institutions of all kinds, and innumerable social and cultural influencers. It is not a conspiracy because it does not require conspiracy. It is simply a pervasive culture of hate, neither secret nor occluded, without humanity or moral qualms of any kind, that acts in tandem because all who are party to it agree on the most essential point, which is the demonic nature of Israel and the Jews and the necessity of marginalizing and ghettoizing both.

In this sense, the Kristof Maneuver is a classic example of spiritual violence. It is an attempt—unabashed, public, and unashamed—to shatter our spirit, which is the Jewish people’s strongest weapon. It is to convince us that we are so evil, so demonic, that we do not deserve to exist, and so must willingly submit to our own marginalization, ghettoization, and, by fire or fusion, erasure.

The question, then, is what the Jews should do about all this. If there is an answer, I believe it lies in acknowledging that the attack is a spiritual attack and therefore the struggle against it is a spiritual struggle.

This struggle must be defined by two things: The first is the Sisyphean task of endurance and progress. The Jews must find the strength to absorb the attack and continue to move forward, to perpetuate the struggle, and to reject, with frustration and anguish but also with resolution, our marginalization and ghettoization.

Second, and more important, is to access the great spiritual legacy of Judaism, which has always been a creed of dissent and defiance from the moment Abraham demanded of God himself, “Will not the judge of all the earth do right?” We must employ our strongest weapon, because through our spirit, the spirit of dissent and defiance, we shatter our enemies’ spirit, and this is what they fear the most.

We announce, by dissent and defiance, that not everyone accepts rhetorical terrorism and moral blackmail. That we have survived and will survive these enemies as we have survived all the others. That we will not submit, and we will continue the struggle, quietly or at full volume, despite everything they throw at us, as they have thrown everything at us for 2,000 years. By doing so, we inform our enemies that our spirit has not, as they hoped, been broken, and thus, we have already won.

A small and hopeful sign that this struggle for the spirit is underway was the protest outside the New York Times building following the publication of Kristof’s article. It was attended by a few hundred people and showed ferocious defiance through the rhetoric of the speakers and the obvious passion of the attendees. I hope there will be two, three, a hundred more such protests, and that they will continue to grow.

I hope so because we have already seen that the protest has been effective, with the usual suspects like the hate group CAIR denouncing it. Such defamation only tells us that our enemies are worried, and they are right to be. They know what dissent means. They know the power of Jews who do not back down. They know that our spirit is our strongest weapon, and while they may attack it with all they have, it is a wall against which, inevitably, they will shatter. This, combined with their fantasies of Jewish power, terrifies them.

Perhaps this is because they know history. The ancient Egyptian civilization that enslaved us lasted 3,000 years, but it is gone. Progressivism and the reactionary right-wing have been with us for a few centuries at best. Radical Islam for at most a century. Modern international organizations date back to the end of World War II. Today’s media apparatus might have a few decades to its name. The likes of TikTok even less than that. Eventually, like the ancient Egyptians, they will all be ashes and dusty tombs, and we will still be here.

If there is any obstacle to the spiritual struggle, it is that, in both Israel and the American Diaspora, the spiritual weapon has been neglected in favor of the practical. The practical is well and good. It is absolutely necessary. But the battle is also for our spirit, and if we can reawaken the great forces of dissent and defiance in the fiery heart of Judaism, we can only win it. This is the great task that now lies before us.