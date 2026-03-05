My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

With the precipitous rise of antisemitism in the United States, American Jews find themselves facing a terrible dilemma. They have discovered that, despite their apparent success, unprecedented for a Diaspora community, they are in fact deceptively weak.

Thus far, they have found themselves unable to effectively defend themselves against the wave of antisemitism from the political left and right, and from the Muslim community, leaving the community with a strong feeling of frustrated impotence.

This sense of weakness comes with a sense of the ominous. Many American Jews are wondering if their community, supposedly exempt from the exigencies of Jewish history, may be facing a kind of “return of history,” one in which the old horrors of the exile are, at long last, coming to the United States.

If this is true, then American Jews face the unthinkable: marginalization, ghettoization, and, perhaps in the end, de facto expulsion as Jewish life in America becomes essentially unlivable.

There are many reasons for this. Clearly, American Jewish power has been badly undermined by assimilation, atomization, and the loss of communal solidarity. Trapped in the dream palace of the middle class, American Jews are no longer a “compact minority” capable of achieving the concentration of numbers and communal will to defend itself.

Combined with a decaying and decadent leadership, this has largely left American Jews helpless in the face of incitement, demonization, and murderous violence.

At the moment, American Jews do not know what to do about this. There are numerous ideas, of course, and I myself have suggested a few, such as the founding of a new Jewish civil rights movement and the creation of a network of local self-defense organizations.

Neither this nor any other solution can be achieved, however, if Jewish solidarity is not restored and the wages of assimilation reversed. The terrible question of our current moment is how American Jewry can achieve this.

I.

Amitai Fraiman, the Founding Director of the Z3 Project—at which I am a fellow—recently addressed the problem of the loss of Jewish solidarity in a column at Jewish Journal.

He noted,

Most American Jews no longer naturally cluster together. Fewer Jews live near one another. Fewer participate in organized Jewish life. When they do, they often treat Judaism as a faith to be consumed rather than a peoplehood to be lived. Jewish life and identity are segmented by demographic and offered as a product, not inhabited as a sacred responsibility.

To counter this, Fraiman suggested embracing the kind of Jewish sovereignty achieved by the State of Israel, effectively transferring the empowerment and sense of identity granted by sovereignty to the Diaspora:

Perhaps what the Diaspora requires above all is the internalization of sovereignty. Islands of sovereignty should be built where Jews live together in dense concentration across generations, not as a refuge from the world but in order to live together as more than victims. These will be places where we do not need to explain ourselves. Places where we are not under constant physical, psychological or emotional threat. Places where no part of our identity need be mitigated, hidden, or erased.

I freely admit that I agree with Fraiman in this regard. The question is: What would these “islands of sovereignty” look like?

In my view, they ought to be consciously created “intentional communities,” in which Jews choose to live together in large numbers and in close proximity to counter the forces of assimilation, deracination, and atomization that have badly weakened American Jewry and threaten it with potential disaster.

One example of the idea behind such communities was offered by Rod Dreher in his book The Benedict Option. Believing that orthodox Christians have effectively been defeated in America’s culture wars, Dreher suggests that American Christians adopt the tactics of St. Benedict, who founded the monastic Benedictine Order in order to preserve Christian civilization and learning amid the chaos that followed the collapse of the Western Roman Empire.

Dreher does not suggest that all orthodox Christians become monks or nuns. Instead, he states,

The idea is that serious Christian conservatives could no longer live business-as-usual lives in America, that we have to develop creative, communal solutions to help us hold on to our faith and our values in a world growing ever more hostile to them. We would have to choose to make a decisive leap into a truly countercultural way of living Christianity.

In the case of American Jews, such a countercultural form of living together in intentional Jewish communities would not be dedicated to separation or living according to strict religious law.

Instead, it would be a decision to live together in order to found intentional communities with a strong Jewish identity, thus retrieving the concentration of numbers and compact solidarity that American Jews have lost due to assimilation and dispersal. Against a culture that is increasingly turning against the Jews, American Jews would create a counterculture that could wield the necessary power not only to preserve the Jewish community but also to marginalize antisemitism itself.

II.

Such intentional communities, as Fraiman’s “islands of sovereignty,” would effectively be “Little Israels.” They would take from the Israeli model of sovereignty all those aspects that are relevant to and can potentially reempower the Diaspora to build a community capable of preserving and defending Jewish life and Jewish identity.

Like Israel, these communities need not necessarily be based in Judaism as a religion or on halachic law. Rather, they would adopt what is, in many ways, the greatest blessing Israeli sovereignty has granted the Jews who live in the Jewish state—namely, that Jewishness and Jewish identity have simply become the default way of being. It is in the air people breathe.

This is not only a means of survival; it is also a form of freedom. The freedom to simply be who you are. Such freedom is, at the moment, all but impossible in the Diaspora, and certainly in the American Jewish community as currently constituted. Through intentional community, however, it can be achieved.

To become a “Little Israel,” an intentional Jewish community must have several essential elements.

First, such communities must have a decisive Jewish majority. This is not intended to exclude people, but simply to face and counter the depredations of being everywhere a minority. As Theodor Herzl wrote, “The majority decide who the ‘alien’ is; this, and all else in the relations between peoples, is a matter of power.”

This is unpleasant for some to accept, but it is a fact, and can only be countered through a preponderance and concentration of numbers that empowers a minority within any given space—an “island of sovereignty.”

Key to achieving such sovereignty is language; in this case, the Hebrew language. Put simply, a “Little Israel,” like the State of Israel, should cultivate the Hebrew language and speak it as much as possible. Though a Diaspora intentional community would almost certainly not speak Hebrew as a first language, everyone in the community should be able to speak and read it with fluency, and things like signs, local newspapers, public statements, and so on should be in Hebrew as well as English—much as Irish is used in Ireland even though English is almost everyone’s first language.

Almost as important is proximity. The key to ending alienation and atomization in the American Jewish community is, as Fraiman says, for Jews to “naturally cluster together.” Members of the community should live as close together as they can, cultivate strong relationships with their neighbors and fellow residents, and participate fully in local events and local government. This, in and of itself, will foster the sense of solidarity that is essential to Jewish identity and empowerment.

Local activities and education must also play a part in this. They should deal extensively with Jewish subjects and Jewish concerns, and seek to develop and build upon the long history of Jewish scholarship and cultural achievement. As Jewish schools around America already do, local schools should teach Jewish subjects alongside a core curriculum, and work towards the goal of strengthening Jewish identity and Jewish self-respect, not only among the youth but among all residents.

“Little Israels” should make the attempt to be as inclusive as possible in regard to the diversity of American Jewish life. All denominations should be welcome, from the Orthodox to the secular and atheist. It must be emphasized that, to the non-Jewish world, there is no differentiation between Jews—our inner divisions are of no interest to them. We must accept that, if the American Jewish community is to survive, it must come to view itself in the same way. It must accept that, in the end, we are all in this together, without divisions of belief, class, or politics.

Even if various denominations or other groups decide to live separately, this is not per se a bad thing. Zionism and Israel have a very long history of building intentional communities, and these communities have often defined themselves according to different ideologies and degrees of religiosity, from the arch-secular kibbutzim to religious moshavim. The key is for Jews to constitute themselves as “compact majorities” wherever they reside and whatever their personal beliefs or sectarian loyalties.

No doubt, the first thing to occur to people when they hear the term “intentional community” is a kind of rural commune, but a “Little Israel” need not be rural or even suburban. It can just as easily exist as an urban enclave, so long as, within its informal boundaries, it still contains a Jewish majority and a vibrant Jewish culture. Of course, this has already been accomplished by certain Jewish communities, most notably the Orthodox and Haredim, who maintain their urban enclaves in order to preserve and develop their particular identities. There is no reason that all Jewish sects and denominations cannot do the same.

III.

There is one imperative that must be observed at all times: a “Little Israel” must not become a ghetto.

This is always a danger to any community that constitutes a “compact majority” within any specific area, but it is not inevitable. The ghetto was a walled-off, completely isolated community, deliberately segregated by non-Jewish powers who, in the end, exercised total control over it and its residents. This is the polar opposite of the kind of “island of sovereignty” that a “Little Israel” would represent.

In creating Jewish intentional communities, American Jews will be, to an extent, building “a fence around the law,” as the ancient rabbi put it. But a fence need not be a wall. To prevent such segregation, voluntary or otherwise, a “Little Israel” should seek to participate as fully as possible in non-Jewish society, though it should always do so on its own terms according to its capacities for self-determination.

The community should participate fully in non-Jewish local, state, and national politics; not only to preserve its interests but to promote the values and beliefs of its residents. It should cultivate strong relationships with surrounding non-Jewish communities and engage in advocacy for causes related and unrelated to the Jewish community, should its residents choose to do so.

Moreover, we must keep in mind that the ghetto is always weak. Indeed, it is defined by weakness. As a result, a Jewish intentional community must always seek to concentrate on empowerment and the strength to pursue its security and interests. It should, for example, always be organized politically, in collaboration with other Jewish intentional communities, to fight antisemitism and ensure that it is treated fairly and equally by the larger non-Jewish society.

Perhaps most importantly, a “Little Israel” should accept that one of the drawbacks of a Jewish “island of sovereignty” is that it becomes a target. To counter this, each community should organize a local self-defense force that is trained to and will act within the bounds of law and Jewish morality to defend its community—including by the use of force, if necessary. The ghetto was always and everywhere defenseless; a “Little Israel” must not be.

A “Little Israel” must also cultivate a strong relationship with the State of Israel in order to avoid ghettoization. Israel should be a “Little Israel”’s connection to the world beyond not only its borders but the borders of the United States. A Jewish intentional community ought to seek to partner with similar communities in Israel, visit as often as possible, send its youth to Israel regularly, and while it should not make Aliyah a requirement, it should always hold it out as a viable and honorable possibility. If necessary, a “Little Israel” should consult with Israel and seek Israeli aid to enhance its security and capacity to defend itself.

It must be remembered above all that a ghetto is a kind of prison. It was a means of preventing the Jews from participating in the larger world. A “Little Israel,” by contrast, would be the means of participating in the larger world. But in this case, it would be a participation defined by the power of the sovereign individual embedded in a sovereign community, with all the strength of identity and solidarity that comes with it. It is a way of being in the world fully and without fear, which is the negation, in every way, of the ghetto.

IV.

I do not say that a “Little Israel,” a Jewish intentional community, or an “island of sovereignty” is easily built. To bring it into being, the immense forces that drive assimilation, deracination, and dispersion must be beaten back, and this is no simple task. These forces are the product of historical, social, and cultural factors of enormous power. They are systemic and ubiquitous, with everything that entails.

Nonetheless, it is hardly an impossible task. After all, despite everything the world has thrown at us over 3,000 years, we are still here, and this alone is an extraordinary reason for hope. The degradation and decay of Jewish solidarity and identity in the United States is a dangerous thing, but such things have occurred before and have always been overcome.

To overcome them today, however, requires intention and resolution. It demands a complete rethinking of American Jewish life and radical action in order to build a new and renewed Jewish community. Without such action, I believe that American Jewry’s days may be numbered.

Should this prove true, it will be a historical trauma on the level of the expulsion from Spain. But through intentional community and the island of sovereignty, history can be defied, and with it, American Jewry may find itself reborn in a “Little Israel” of its own making.