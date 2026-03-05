No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Mar 6

I have to disagree with this one. I grew up in something akin to what you are describing, a town in Long Island where my immediate neighborhood was probably 75 percent Jewish but not Orthodox. I really had no concept that Jews were even a minority until college. I mean intellectually I knew but didnt understand what it meant. Even then I went to a college that had a very large Jewish minority, probably 25 to 30 percent or more. No one spoke Hebrew and no one built their lives around Judiasm but we all went to Hebrew School, were bar mitzvah and observed the High Holidays and Passover. This was in the 70's and 80's and no doubt my parents chose a community like this because they wanted to be surrounded by fellow Jews. They grew up in Queens and Brooklyn in the 50's. I now live in Texas in a town where Jews are a tiny minority. I feel safe, welcome and valued.

The reason I don't agree with you is that there is simply no way it is going to happen certainly not within a generation. The American Jewish world is way too fractured, it is way too politically charged (As in most Jews care more about their politics than their fellow Jews) and the young are even less likely to want any part of this project. Now the reality is that there are still many places where Jews cluster. And it is THESE places, like New York City, where Jews currently feel most vulnerable. In huge swathes of the country Jews are respected though the prospect of lone wolf terror exists everywhere. The other place that has become a nightmare is the college campus. Jewish kids are still going to have to attend these colleges where vile and violent minorities threaten them and leftist administrations do nothing. Nothing short of genuine calamity is going to push Jews back towards what you are describing and at that point most are going to go to Israel. I would do that if it came down to it.

What we need to do in my opinion is use our collective power such as it is to push back hard against Jew hatred (Which includes Israel hatred of course) and defend ourselves firmly and strongly with force if necessary. I remain convinced that a clear majority of Americans are philo Semitic. We cannot let an extremely unpleasant minority to continue to hold territory.

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