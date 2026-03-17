No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover
Mar 17

I remember in the 70's when a misinformed fool named Vanessa Redgrave took up the mantle of Palestinianism. American Jews united in opposition and disgust. There were (peaceful of course) demonstrations outside movie theaters showing her movie Julia. She was so hounded by accusations of Jew hatred that she felt the need to announce to a billion people watching the Oscar's that she was not an anti-semite. Paddy Chaeyefksy denounced her from the Oscar podium. Her career was never the same after this. My point here is not so much that today much of Hollywood would cheer her. Its that its inconceivable that American Jewry would organize boycotts and demonstrations to denounce any anti-Israel bigots.

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Justice for Israel's avatar
Justice for Israel
Mar 17

"...and generally conduct themselves like demons." Here one thinks of Dostoevsky as well as Solzhenitsyn.

Brilliant as always, will restack!

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