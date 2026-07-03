My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

Today, we are beset with blood libels, the rhetoric of murderous demonization that seeks to portray the Jews as so unspeakably evil that they must be purged from the world.

There is no doubt that the worst of them is the self-evidently false “genocide” blood libel, easily disproven by Israel’s evacuation of millions of Gazans from combat zones. Indeed, the libel is only embraced due to a) projection and b) the desire to legitimize the antizionists’ own genocidal ambitions.

Close on the heels of the “genocide” blood libel, however, is the “settler-colonial” blood libel. This libel is larger and more encompassing, seeking, as it does, to demonize history itself. It holds that Zionism, from its origins, was a movement dedicated to the avaricious takeover of Palestine and the extirpation of its “native” Arab residents.