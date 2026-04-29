My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

History is driven by irony, and antisemitism is very much not an exception.

At first glance, this is by no means apparent, especially regarding American antisemitism. Indeed, with the emergence, for the first time in American history, of an antisemitic mass movement, the possibilities appear largely catastrophic, with American Jews facing a future of either complete ghettoization or mass Aliyah.

It is the latter that represents the supreme irony, since if the antisemites succeed in forcing mass Aliyah, they will have immeasurably strengthened the Jewish state they despise.