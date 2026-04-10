My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

In my last essay, I discussed the great Tunisian-Jewish intellectual Albert Memmi’s book The Liberation of the Jew, in which, among other things, Memmi makes the case for Zionism as an essential act of rebellion against antisemitic oppression.

Memmi has considerable insight into a particular aspect of this rebellion, which is non-Jews’ reaction to it. The Jewish rebellion, he states, confronts the power relations between Jews and non-Jews, much to the consternation of the latter.

“The Jewish condition was insoluble,” Memmi writes, “but in its present formation, in other words as long as the fundamental relation between Jews and non-Jews remained the same. This merely signifies that this relation had to be overthrown, that this formation had to be demolished and not merely come to terms with.”

To overthrow such relations, however, requires something that non-Jews find deeply disturbing. As Memmi notes, it involves confronting non-Jews with the moral weight of the oppression they have engineered and perpetuated.