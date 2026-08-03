My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

Antisemites, generally speaking, have a remarkable capacity for self-pity. Indeed, their entire worldview is based on it. Universally, they see themselves as hapless victims of Jews oppression, while their vicious invective and incitement are merely speaking truth to Jewish power. Anyone who points out that what they are saying and doing is evil is portrayed as a monstrous oppressor attempting to silence them in service of craven Jewish ends.

We see this today perhaps more than at any time since Hitler proclaimed that the Jews had engineered all of Germany’s woes, but something has been added to it: the factor of sympathy, in particular, the profession of sympathy for the Palestinians as both sword and shield…

Read the rest at JNS.org.