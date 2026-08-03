No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
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At this point your leftist friends who don't hate but believe fantasies that Israeli policies are the reason there is no peace, are the useful idiots of the weeping anti-semites and their Islamist allies. Anyone who doesn't hate cannot continue to make common cause with those who do.

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