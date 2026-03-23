My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

Sometimes, a single word is enough to tell you everything you need to know.

Such a word was spoken by Diane Moore, an academic who, according to the Free Beacon, has just been hired by the Union Theological Seminary. She stated that the goal of her work is to “dezionize the Jewish consciousness.”

No other details of Moore’s case are necessary at the moment, as it is sufficient to consider the nature of the term “dezionize.” It is, self-evidently, a hostile word, a piece of discursive violence, as well as a clear rejection of Zionism and, one presumes, the State of Israel itself.

What it means beyond that is not entirely clear, though in this particular academic context it appears to indicate the desire to teach young Jews to hate Israel and adopt a kind of deracinated, quasi-Christian, Mainline Protestant creed that will serve the purposes of radical antisemitic progressivism.

This is indicated by the nature of the Union Theological Seminary itself, which seems to be a bastion of far-left Protestant theology. Moreover, it is affiliated with Columbia University, perhaps the most systemically antisemitic institution in the United States.

It appears that, on some level, Moore’s ambition is not just to impose an ideology on young Jews but to effectively if not literally convert them to, again, a kind of quasi-Christianity.

This is monstrous enough, but more monstrous perhaps is the manner in which Moore seeks to do so. Put bluntly, “dezionization” seeks to rip away two of the most fundamental tenets of Judaism, which are the belief in return and redemption, and the centrality of the messianic idea.

Both of these ideas are based firmly in the Tanakh, the latter in the prophetic books, and the former in the narrative itself, with the return to Zion and the reconstitution of the Temple by the Babylonian exiles. As the last words of the Tanakh say: “Let him go up.”

To strip Judaism of this is to send it down. Send it down into permanent exile and decimation, bereft of its abundant faith in an ultimate end to the depredations of powerlessness and subjugation. In effect, it makes the liberation of the Jew impossible.

The insidious implications of this for the Jewish soul are terrible. “Dezionization” condemns the Jew to a kind of surrender to slavery, to a lower level of life, and to the creation of an apartheid world in which the Jews live in permanent weakness and vulnerability, to be massacred whenever the non-Jewish majority and its authorities decide that it is desirable.

The exile was by no means solely a vale of tears, but there were enough tears to teach us that exile is never a good thing, and that to “dezionize” us is, in effect, to hurl us down again into Egypt or, at best, an eternal wandering in the desert.

The implications of “dezionization” may be terrible, but worse still is its political teleology. Indeed, its ultimate goal is clear and obvious. For decades, it has been the avowed ambition of leftist and Muslim antisemites to shatter the American Jewish consensus, induce the abandonment of Zionism, and thus demolish one of Israel’s most essential constituencies.

This, it is believed, will end US support for Israel and leave the Jewish state bereft of its strongest ally. This, in turn, will transform Israel into a kind of South Vietnam, an abandoned statelet ripe for conquest and destruction.

This will leave Israel’s Jewish population to be slaughtered in a genocide that will look like October 7 on steroids. The “global intifada” will finally realize its ambition of a Jew-free, Muslim supremacist “Palestine” in which there will be no further obstacle to absolute, racially pure Arab rule.

Even in its short-term ambitions, this brand of crypto-Nazism is a kind of genocide, a cultural genocide that grants to non-Jews and their Jewish collaborators an absolute right to define who and what the Jew is and thus erase him from history—which has been the ultimate goal of supersessionist antisemitism for centuries. It abrogates the inalienable Jewish right to define ourselves, to engage with the world as we are, and to work our own redemption in independence and something like freedom.

We should have no delusions as to what this is: it is an attack on the Jewish soul. Such an attack is, in many ways, worse than a physical attack. If it is not outright murderous, a physical attack can usually be survived, but an attack on the soul can demolish the spirit—the Jewish people’s strongest weapon—relegating the victim to a zombie-like existence bereft of anything resembling self-respect and personal integrity. It is the dissolution of the human.

Zionism’s most radical assertion is that the Jews are human beings. As such, any attempt to “dezionize” us must be resisted as resolutely and ferociously as we would resist physical intimidation and violence. The attack on the Jewish soul is as dangerous as the attack on the Jewish body, and the integrity of our souls, along with our bodies, is what the Jews must now defend by any legal and moral means necessary.