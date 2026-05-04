My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

The recent New York Times interview with Tucker Carlson, which is massive in both size and malice, has garnered considerable attention over the last few days.

Many are no doubt applauding Carlson’s antisemitic claims, while others have loudly denounced them, but there is a significance beyond Carlson’s personal opinions, namely that the interview displays the horseshoe effect on an epic scale.

The horseshoe effect is an old concept that holds that the political extremes of both left and right eventually meet and differences of party and movement dissolve. Essentially, extremists ultimately tend to believe the same things, usually of a very ugly variety.

This phenomenon is epitomized by Carlson. Indeed, it is clear from his interview that there is essentially nothing in it with which an antisemitic leftist, Muslim, or New York Times staffer would disagree.

Carlson, to the extent that his rambling can be untangled, explicitly says: Israel controls American foreign policy, Donald Trump is a slave to Benjamin Netanyahu (literally), the Iran war is a disaster for which Israel bears total responsibility, I am not an antisemite.

To cull all the massive word salad necessary to illustrate this is, due to simple volume, impossible, but it is worth presenting a few brief excerpts, such as:

“All the pressure was coming from outside—constant calls from donors and people with influence over the president … pushing the president to do this and telling him that you will be a figure out of history, you will save and redeem Israel or something.” Trump was pulled into the war “by Benjamin Netanyahu and by his many advocates in the United States. And we know that not simply because Trump started the war on Feb. 28, but because he couldn’t get out of it.” “But the point I’m making is Trump could not restrain Netanyahu. Netanyahu is the one person to whom Trump couldn’t say, ‘Hey, settle down or we’ll just defund you and your country will collapse in about 10 minutes,’ which is true. Israel can’t defend itself without the United States, despite whatever propaganda you may have heard.” “Trump refused to even criticize Netanyahu in public. Are you joking? That’s slavery. That is total control of one man by another. And that’s between Trump and Bibi and God, as far as I’m concerned. But as an American, that is our elected president, whose job is to protect our country and our interest and our economy. And he is looking out for Israel first. That’s outrageous.” “But many American presidents have put Israel’s interests before our own. I would say the Iraq war was a very obvious example of that. I mean, Cheney’s office was completely controlled—and I knew almost all of them—by people who were putting Israel’s interests above America’s interests. So I think the Iraq war was, to a great extent, a product of that.”

To pull apart all these claims would be a bit of a bore, and is in any case not the point. The point is the cumulative effect, which is quite clear. Carlson presents a massive conspiracy theory of omnipotent Jewish control of the United States to the detriment of American interests and well-being.

There is, again, nothing here with which an antisemite of any party or religion would disagree. Indeed, it echoes almost word-for-word statements by prominent progressive and Muslim antisemites, and even more allegedly “moderate” progressive politicians like Kamala Harris.

This indicates something of a decidedly sinister and ominous variety: Namely, that through the horseshoe effect, a comprehensive antisemitic social movement has emerged that encompasses all political, ideological, and religious sectors.

This coalition, due to its otherwise disparate and even violently opposed ideologies, is welded together by nothing but antisemitism and the pathologies of antisemitism, thus presenting, it must be said, an existential threat to the American Jewish community.

Indeed, in historical terms, we know where such bipartisan and universalist antisemitism leads. We have the examples of the anti-Dreyfusards, the Soviets, and the Nazis, along with the pervasive antisemitism of the otherwise fractious Muslim world. We are intimately aware of the catastrophic consequences of all such movements once they gain momentum and, eventually, social and political hegemony.

We cannot shrink from the possibility that such hegemony will emerge, and soon. Antisemitism possesses enormous motive force, immensely powerful capacities to unify otherwise disparate parties and individuals. It also gives them a vulnerable enemy that can be bullied for sadistic pleasure and, in the end, easily marginalized and even expelled.

It is entirely possible, despite delusions, that such a scenario will take place in the United States. The fact that this was previously considered unthinkable is irrelevant. It is now quite thinkable, and the emergence of figures like Carlson and their leftist and Muslim counterparts like Hasan Piker and Zohran Mamdani prove that it is thinkable.

Indeed, with the ongoing purge of Jews and Jewish institutions from institutions of higher learning, the necessity of armed guards around increasing numbers of synagogues, and the consistent abrogation of Jewish rights to free speech, religion, and assembly, it is clear that marginalization and ghettoization are already happening. The effort to target the Jews for de facto apartheid is well underway and, if Carlson and his counterparts get their way, it will be completed in a relatively short time. Indeed, it is not impossible that it will be institutionalized as early as 2028 if an antisemitic president of the left or the right is elected.

If this occurs, American Jews will find themselves in the same trap as British Jews now find themselves. They will be second-class citizens in a country they had previously considered a safe haven.

If and when this occurs, many American Jews will simply submit. They will allow themselves to be beaten down to the point that they simply accept their oppression and second-class status.

Others, however, will choose Aliyah, perhaps en masse, bringing to an end one of the most successful and accomplished Diaspora communities and giving the antisemites free reign to establish total control over numerous American institutions and perhaps the US itself.

Many American Jews will no doubt find such predictions hysterical, but I do not think they are, if only because, as we know with terrible certainty, they have been considered hysterical in the past and yet they were not. The truth is that a Jewish community can seem safe and secure for decades and even centuries, only to find that things have changed overnight and there is no choice but surrender or flight.

This has proven again and again throughout history. As much as American Jews may wish to deny it, and many do, it is one of the horrors of life that the Jews have always faced. It is real and it has happened, and there is no reason to think that “it can’t happen here.” History teaches us that it can happen anywhere.

If American Jews are to survive as both Jews and Americans, they must do what many of them are loath to do: admit that they are not exceptions to that history and act accordingly.