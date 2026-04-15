My new book, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto, is now available at Amazon via Wicked Son Books and the Z3 Project.

Over the last century, the West has dedicated itself more or less solely to one idea: liberal democracy. It took the West quite a long time to get there, as, for most of recorded history, the idea that democracy is a good thing essentially existed only in ancient Greece, and even then, not universally, and only in the face of considerable skepticism.

Hence, the claims of those like Francis Fukuyama that democracy as it exists today is a kind of “end of history,” the culmination of a long process that spanned centuries if not millennia, but has nonetheless had a happy ending. Humanity, Fukuyama asserts, is not going to do any better than liberal democracy, however flawed it might be.

The idea that democracy is flawed as a system is not one that most in the West want to entertain at the moment, and it is often treated as something like a heresy—as democracy has become, as it was in ancient Athens, a somewhat religious idea. As the early 20th-century American politician Al Smith once said, “The cure for the ills of democracy is more democracy.”

On its face, however, Smith’s remark is somewhat nonsensical. It is like saying that the cure for cancer is more cancer. Ills are ills, even if the bodily system is, overall, worthy of all efforts to preserve it. Democracy is a good thing, but its flaws cannot be ameliorated by exacerbating those flaws.

Far more realistic was Churchill’s remark that democracy is “the worst form of government except for all the others.” Most people concentrate on the second half of that quote, but the first is also worthy of consideration, because it admits that democracy is indeed deeply flawed, and implies that it is necessary to contend with those flaws in an honest manner.

Perhaps the worst of those flaws is that democracy is inherently majoritarian. This presents a terrible dilemma for minorities, and not only racial, ethnic, or religious minorities. Indeed, it affects essentially anyone of a non-conformist or unusual nature, because it confronts the majority with that which is different, and majorities tend to regard this with a certain distaste and even outright contempt.

What this means is that the equation of democracy with freedom does not always hold true. The billionaire Peter Thiel once said, “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” He has backtracked a bit on this statement, but it must be admitted that he had something of a point. Democracy can indeed destroy the freedom it claims to defend by suppressing and even persecuting minorities or individuals for whom it does not particularly care. This has been the case since the judicial murder of Socrates by the Athenian democracy for the crime of holding distasteful opinions, and it holds just as true today as demagogues harness the majority to the detriment of non-conformist minorities and individuals.

Even more to the point is the fact that democracy can not only destroy freedom but can even destroy itself because of that freedom. If, as the saying goes, “the voice of the people is the voice of God,” then what does a democracy do if a majority votes to abrogate democracy?

The most famous example of this is the rise of Nazism, which presents us with a case in which an openly anti-democratic movement was voted the largest party in the legislature. Its leader then maneuvered himself into absolute power by democratic means. We saw something similar in Venezuela, where the Chavista regime won free and fair elections but slowly consolidated authoritarian power, making its democratic removal impossible. It is entirely possible for democracy to die of democracy.

Democracy empowers anti-democrats

In the West today, and even in the scrupulously democratic United States, we see that anti-democratic forces are increasingly rising to power by democratic means. To me, as a Jew, the most concerning of these forces is antisemitism. With the rise of virulent antisemitism on both the left and the right, we face the strong possibility that antisemitism may not just become an influential minority but a majority movement.

That is to say, antisemitism may become part of the democratic consensus. If this occurs, then the rights of American Jews will be abrogated by democratic means, and we may find that they have no choice but to flee the democracy whose freedoms, for so long, granted them such extraordinary success.

Another very worrisome force is the rise of theocratic values among large minorities in the West. Due to mass immigration from the Muslim world, aspects of religious law are already being forced on democratic societies. While it is unlikely that sharia law will be officially enacted in these societies, aspects of it—such as the prohibition on depictions of Muhammad—have already been imposed by terrorism. Should European states find themselves with Muslim majorities, as they may by the end of the century, these majorities could vote to end democracy in favor of a theocratic regime. This is not inevitable, but it is possible, and one cannot ignore the threat.

Equally worrisome is the rise of oligarchical forces within the Western democracies, especially in the United States. Compact minorities prepared to use anti-democratic means to rise to power are burgeoning in influence. Through the use of demagoguery and unscrupulous tactics, these forces could well abrogate democratic freedoms in favor of a majoritarian crypto-tyranny.

A tiny majority of fanatics in the progressive movement, for example, essentially controls the Democratic Party not by force of numbers but by fear and intimidation. Through their willingness to use mob tactics and even outright political violence, they are imposing their values on a population that, by and large, does not share them.

On the right, similar forces are at work in the form of the alt-right and the notorious “groypers,” who openly reject democracy in favor of authoritarian systems. Despite their small numbers, the mainstream right has yet to completely disavow them, as shown by recent statements from Vice President JD Vance. While President Donald Trump has rejected them, the younger generation of right-wing activists is apparently sympathetic to much of their ideology, and as time passes, it is entirely possible that these activists will capture the commanding heights of the right.

If this transpires, both sides of the political divide will be in the hands of extremist minorities who may well vote to institutionalize themselves, running oligarchical systems with democratic legitimacy.

Cautionary measures

The question, then, is what measures can be taken to contain the threat.

There are very few good options. One of the classic solutions is the strategic use of oligarchical means to contain the ills of democracy. This usually involves anti-majoritarian constitutional measures such as enshrining minority and individual rights in law and enforcing them through the use of largely unelected courts and judges.

Such constitutional republicanism has had some success, but it is, ironically, threatened by democracy itself. All the rights in the world can be enshrined in law, but if the democratic majority opposes them, it is unlikely that these rights will be actually enforced. Black Americans, for example, had all their rights guaranteed by the late 1860s, but did not enjoy them until a century later. In a fundamentally majoritarian society, the majority, by definition, wields enormous power, and it is very difficult for minority forces—even with the law on their side—to contain it.

The effectiveness of oligarchic measures would thus appear to be limited. Perhaps a better approach would be a fundamentally cultural one. This would involve efforts to convince the majority that democracy is indeed a flawed system, and it has only triumphed because no one has any better ideas.

This would involve the cultivation of values that prompt the majority to accept that democracy, in and of itself, is not enough, creating a consensus that the majority is not the voice of God and should not always rule. Sometimes minorities are the voice of God, and that voice ought to be heeded.

Thus, rather than imposing minority rights, those rights would be guaranteed by consent, making them far more likely to be enforced in a consistent and permanent manner. Such minoritarian means would, ironically, preserve majoritarian democracy by ameliorating its ills.

This would involve the acceptance, however, that democracy is not one size fits all. As the philosopher John Gray has pointed out, societies have different values and mores depending on their history and culture, and thus, democracies will likely be far more diverse than they are today, and it will be difficult to judge them by a single standard. Various democracies may well adopt incommensurable values. The existence of Jewish democracy, Christian democracy, Muslim democracy, Confucian democracy, and other forms will have to be accepted alongside liberal democracy.

This will be difficult for many in the West and the larger democratic world to accept, but, ironically, it will make democracy far more likely to survive itself.