No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
13h

You conflate a number of different terms but one term I didn't you use is "liberty". The entire purpose of free government as envisioned by Locke and adopted by the American Constitution is to protect individual liberty. Liberty is threatened by two things, tyranny of a minority (Or what I think you refer to as Oligarchy) and tyranny of the majority. Oligarchy is prevented or supposed to be prevented through several institutions. The first is a system of elections by which the majority chooses who governs it. The second is a rule of law including an independent court system to protect rights. To the extent there is Oligarchy in the West, it is due to the growing importance of non elected permanent institutions that wield power and influence without any accountability. This is a serious problem.

The biggest concern in our modern age though is liberty being undermined by tyranny of the majority. This is the thing the framers of the American Constitution feared the most and much of the document and our system is designed to check it. These include the checks and balances of the branches against each other and the states against the federal government. It includes the specific limitations on federal government power and of course the block on the government's ability to deprive individuals of basic rights. (And yes they haven't always been enforced properly). This is not Oligarchy but it is undemocratic. More than any other Western system, the America is designed to protect individual liberty at the expense of majority whim. Today, Democrats constantly rail about the absence of Democracy whether its a Court decision or the electoral college. Their reason is it limits their power. Which is its purpose. The MAGA right does the same thing.

At one time American conservatives were associated with majority enforced conformity. Today actual conservatives are most committed to liberty as the permanent Oligarchy seems most opposed to their values (religious and otherwise).

The reality danger today is that their are things that bypass the protections of our system. We have already mentioned the permanent Oligarchy which has become unresponsive to majority desire as well as tyrannical towards minority belief. The world of media with its promotion of distortion is another. The infiltration of the west by cultures that don't appreciate liberty is another. Meanwhile other Western nations are much less dedicated to liberty than the United States.

What can be done? We must be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater. We must not destroy our own liberty in the process of dealing with the problem of people who use our system to be free to harm us. Its a complicated issue but first and foremost the West must enforce its laws fully and uniformly. To say this isn't happening is an understatement. Second the West must wake up and understand it cannot import a civilization that rejects it and survive.

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Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
15h

Yes.

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