No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Mar 20

I am very disappointed in the Jewish response to all of this. Daily demonstrations outside City Hall and Gracie Mansion should have commenced the day Mamdani took office. Instead Jewish institutions just write letters and emails and make statements of regret.

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