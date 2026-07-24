No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Bourbon's avatar
Bourbon
3dEdited

Memoricide. When someone says “never again” to a Jewish person and they reply, “never again what?”

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Richard Pollock's avatar
Richard Pollock
3d

Yes. A prerequisite for our survival. As you note, the antisemites understand this.

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