No Delusions, No Despair

No Delusions, No Despair

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Never again?
A second Holocaust is no longer unthinkable.
  Benjamin Kerstein
To ‘dezionize’ the Jews is cultural genocide
We must defend our souls as ferociously as we defend our bodies.
  Benjamin Kerstein
Purging the Jews
Jews are being pushed out of powerful institutions and they must resist.
  Benjamin Kerstein
The rise of terrorist chic
When atrocity becomes glamor, civilization itself is in danger.
  Benjamin Kerstein
The devil comes to dinner
You cannot support the Palestinians after October 7 without being a racist.
  Benjamin Kerstein
Israel time
Life in the Jewish state now takes place between sirens.
  Benjamin Kerstein
The ‘Little Israel’ option
To defeat antisemitism, American Jews should build “islands of sovereignty” in intentional communities.
  Benjamin Kerstein
Is revenge sour?
The Iranian regime is finally getting its just deserts, and all I can do is worry.
  Benjamin Kerstein

February 2026

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