No Delusions, No Despair
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
My Books
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Never again?
A second Holocaust is no longer unthinkable.
Mar 27
•
Benjamin Kerstein
12
3
2
To ‘dezionize’ the Jews is cultural genocide
We must defend our souls as ferociously as we defend our bodies.
Mar 23
•
Benjamin Kerstein
17
1
4
Purging the Jews
Jews are being pushed out of powerful institutions and they must resist.
Mar 20
•
Benjamin Kerstein
34
3
15
The rise of terrorist chic
When atrocity becomes glamor, civilization itself is in danger.
Mar 17
•
Benjamin Kerstein
40
5
18
The devil comes to dinner
You cannot support the Palestinians after October 7 without being a racist.
Mar 11
•
Benjamin Kerstein
12
4
6
Israel time
Life in the Jewish state now takes place between sirens.
Mar 9
•
Benjamin Kerstein
13
2
2
The ‘Little Israel’ option
To defeat antisemitism, American Jews should build “islands of sovereignty” in intentional communities.
Mar 5
•
Benjamin Kerstein
15
2
13
Is revenge sour?
The Iranian regime is finally getting its just deserts, and all I can do is worry.
Mar 2
•
Benjamin Kerstein
22
3
5
February 2026
The antisemitism of the spectacle
In a world dominated by the global media landscape, antisemitism no longer requires the physical presence of Jews.
Feb 27
•
Benjamin Kerstein
11
3
Half-agreeing with the ADL
It is a half-agreement because the organization’s measures are all half-measures.
Feb 24
•
Benjamin Kerstein
11
2
2
If man is the measure of all things…
We know our enemies are human beings. That’s why we must fight them.
Feb 20
•
Benjamin Kerstein
15
6
Jews and guns
American Jews are arming up. Is it a good thing?
Feb 18
•
Benjamin Kerstein
14
2
1:35
© 2026 Benjamin Kerstein
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts